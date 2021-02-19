ATC orders to block CNICs of Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered to block National Computerized Identity Cards (CNICs) of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar in a case related to provocative speech and treason, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Both Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar were declared fugitives in the case, after their continued non-appearance before the court.

The ATC has ordered authorities concerned to block CNICs of both the fugitives and present the report in the court. Further hearing of the case was adjourned until March 9.

Both PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar are named in treason case and provoking the masses against the state through their hate speeches.

The PTM, formerly the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, gained momentum following the extra-judicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi.

It sought capital punishment for the prime suspect in the Naqeebullah murder case, former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, recovery of missing persons and removal of landmines in tribal areas.

Comments

comments