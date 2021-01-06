ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted on Wednesday a seven-day physical remand of the arrested five policemen in the murder case of 22-year-old Osama Satti.

The investigation officer of the case presented all accused, named Muddassir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed before the ATC on completion of their previous remand.

“Was the youngster shot from behind? the ATC judge asked the IO, to which the latter responded in the affirmative. To another question, the IO said five bullets hit Osama from behind.

At this, the judge questioned how a bullet could hit the victim from behind without piercing the seat of the car he was driving when he was shot at and asked the police official to show a picture, if he has taken, of the front seat to substantiate his claim.

The IO replied that he has not taken such a photo, drawing ire of the court. “This means you are all hand in gloves,” the judge remarked, and asked the cop to place on record the photo so that it can be made part of the case trial.

“I am 50 years old. Will you shoot me if I don’t pull over? the judge questioned the accused and asked them to relate how did the incident take place?

One of the accused said ASI Saleem sent a voice message by wireless about a robbery bid and they were called to Kashmir Highway to intercept a white color car with four people in.

“Your vehicle was big while that of Osama small,” the judge snapped. “Don’t you know how to stop a vehicle? Will you spray it with bullets?”

The court expressed displeasure over the IO for failing to take photos of the crime scene.

Comments

comments