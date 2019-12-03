ATC hands 20-times death sentence to Sargodha shrine killings convicts

SARGODHA: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday awarded death sentences to custodian of a shrine in Sargodha and his three accomplices in 2017 murder of his 20 disciples, ARY News reported.

The ATC while handing 20 times death sentence to Pir Abdul Waheed and his three accomplices also ordering confiscation of their properties.

Abdul Waheed, who was the custodian of Darbar Ali Muhammad Gujjar, a shrine in Chak-95 of Sargodha, used a dagger and sticks to kill his victims on April 1st, 2017.

The motive for the slaughter was unclear but some officials said the prime suspect had mental health issues and had used violence on followers before.

Four women were also among 20 victims in the incident, while four others were injured in the brutal incident including two women. All victims were said to be disciples of Abdul Waheed who intoxicated them and then killed them with dagger and matchets.

The victims were belonged to different districts of Punjab. According to police, 11 of them hail from Sargodha, two from Islamabad, two from Layyah and one each from Mianwali and Pir Mahal, while one body of a woman could not be identified.

Three injured victims managed to flee from the scene and arrived at General Headquarters Hospital and subsequently informed the police about the brazen attack.

