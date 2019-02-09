KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) heard Naqeebullah Mehsud extra-judicial murder case on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Former SSP Rao Anwar, DSP Qamar and other accused appeared before the court in the case hearing.

The investigation officer informed the court that the process for declaring absconding accused as proclaimed offenders has been completed.

The court on the report of investigation officer A.I.G Dr Rizwan declared the absconders in the case as proclaimed offenders.

Several police officials, wanted in the murder case, have been at large.

The court declared sub inspector Amanullah Marwat, sub inspector Mohammad Shoaib alias Shoaib Shooter, ASI Gada Hussain, head constables Mohsin Abbas and Sadaqat Hussain, constables Shams Mukhtar and Rana Riaz Ahmed as proclaimed offenders.

The ATC announced to frame charges in the case in the next hearing and adjourned the case till February 19.

An inquiry report submitted in the trial court declared the murder of Mehsud and other three people in Karachi an incident of “extra judicial killing.

“All four people including Naqeebullah were killed in a room and the weapons were kept at the scene afterwards,” adding that former Senior Superintendent Police Malir, Rao Anwar and his other accomplices were present at the time of the incident.

Anwar along with other police officials had been booked for allegedly killing four men in a fake police encounter in Shah Latif Town on Jan 13.

The murder had triggered widespread outrage when the family rejected claims that Mehsud was a member of a terrorist outfit and had any criminal record.

On July 11, 2018, the ATC granted bail to Anwar against a surety bond of Rs 1 million.

However, the Supreme Court turned down a petition by Anwar, seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A bench of the apex court headed by former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had rejected the former cop’s plea.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anwar retired from police service on Jan 1 this year.

