ATC defers decision on bail petitions of lawyers in IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday heard a plea of judicial remand of arrested lawyers in Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conditioned its decision on bail petition of arrested lawyers with the decision of the high court.

Earlier, the lawyers pleaded to the court to defer its decision till the verdict of the high court over a bail petition of arrested lawyer Naveed Hayat Malik adding that the high court will announce its decision today.

The judge directed the lawyers to produce a copy of the high court’s decision by 1:00 PM today.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until 1:00 PM.

The ATC hearing the case of arrested lawyers alleged of attacking and vandalizing the chief justice block in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On Monday February 08, after demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad, furious lawyers stormed the high court building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice.

The lawyers had also manhandled ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

