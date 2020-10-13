ATC extends remand of motorway gang-rape suspect

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended the physical remand of motorway gang-rape suspect, Shafqat Ali for 14 days, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta heard the case and extended Shafqat Ali’s remand for 14 days in the Lahore motorway gang rape case.

The court has ordered police to present the accused before it on October 28.

Yesterday, the Punjab police had arrested Abid Malhi, the main suspect in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case from Faisalabad.

According to police, Lahore motorway gang-rape suspect Abid Malhi was arrested from Faisalabad and has been shifted to Lahore for further interrogation.

Sources told ARY News that the police had conducted a raid at Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad to arrest the key suspect in the motorway rape case but Malhi managed to escape from the scene moments before the police party reached there.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

