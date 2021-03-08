ATC grants bail to two lawyers in high court attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court granted bail to two lawyers in Islamabad High Court attack case, ARY News reported on Monday.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Hassan today announced the verdict on bail petitions, which was earlier reserved.

The court approved bail petitions of two lawyers including newly elected president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Zahid Mehmood and Zafar Khokhar. The court ordered the two lawyers to submit surety bonds of 50,000 rupees each.

The court, however, rejected bail petitions of Asadullah, Khurram Farrukh and other lawyers alleged of attacking and vandalizing the chief justice block in the IHC.

On Monday February 08, after demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad, furious lawyers stormed the high court building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice.

The lawyers had also manhandled ARY News reporter and his team members to force them to stop the coverage of the incident.

