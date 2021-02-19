ATC to indict accused in Osama Satti murder case on March 3

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing Osama Satti murder case on Friday decided to indict the five accused policemen in the case, ARY News reported.

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a check-point following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad. The post mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.

The hearing was presided over by the ATC Judge Raja Jawad, in which the accused policemen were presented. Police in today’s hearing presented challan in the case.

The court after ordering to provide copies of the indictment to the accused decided to charge frame on the next hearing that is scheduled to take place on March 5.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Nadeem Younis Satti, the father of Osama Satti who was shot dead by policemen in the federal capital.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the premier prayed for the departed soul. He regretted the despicable incident and assured the father of Osama Satti of complete justice

