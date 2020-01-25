ATC acquits four accused in Nawabshah bomb blast case

NAWABSHAH: An anti-terrorism court Nawabshah on Saturday acquitted four accused in a bomb blast incident, ARY News reported.

The court while announcing decision today acquitted Zuhaib Jamali, Arif Panhwar, Shman Panhwar and Nadir Bhangwar in Sugar Mills Road bomb blast case.

Police had filed FIR of the blast at Nawabshah’s B Section police station on September 28, 2018.

The accused were later arrested by police and produced before the anti-terrorism court.

The prosecution, however, failed to prove the case against them and the court today acquitted them due to insufficient evidence against them.

Earlier, the relatives of the accused were demanding a neutral inquiry in the case, who were said to be in the custody of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad.

The CTD had arrested Nadir Bhangwar in December 2018, dubbing him the mastermind of the blast at Sugar Mill Road, Nawabshah, in October that year.

Superintendent of CTD Police Irfan Sammu had said the CTD officials arrested Bhangwar from Jamshoro Road. He said that three accused involved in the blast were already arrested.

He claimed Nadir Bhangwar was wanted in other cases as well.

He the suspect was an educated person and an adept bomb maker.

