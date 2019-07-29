KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Monday adjourned hearing of murder case of SP Chaudhry Aslam until August 07, ARY News reported.

Accused Zafar alias Saeen and Obaid alias Aabi were produced before the court.

However, the statement of accused could not be recorded due to absence of former investigation officer of the case in the hearing.

The court ordered the ex-investigation officer of the case to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

The ATC adjourned the hearing till August 07.

The case has entered in its final stage as statements of 26 witnesses have been recorded.

The accused were arrested by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police and confessed to facilitating and providing reconnaissance for the attack, which claimed lives of Chaudhry Aslam and nine others in 2014.

Chaudhry Aslam with his two guards and others, was killed in a vehicle-borne suicide bombing on the Lyari Expressway on January 9, 2014.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Comments

comments