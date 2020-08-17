ATC orders transfer of Uzair Baloch to Mitharam Hostel

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Monday ordered transfer of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch to Mitharam Hostel detention facility, ARY News reported.

The court granted a petition filed by Abid Zaman Advocate on behalf of his client Uzair Jan Baloch.

The court issued orders for transfer of Baloch to the Mitharam Hostel, which should be declared a sub-jail.

The ATC also said that the jail superintendent is bound to provide all basic facilities to the accused.

Uzair Baloch, in his petition complained that adequate facilities were not available to him at Karachi’s Central Jail. “I don’t even have a razor to shave.”

Baloch said that he asked jail authorities to provide him a nail cutter but they didn’t. I should be provided basic facilities such as razor and nail cutter”.

Uzair Baloch has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.

