ATC grants physical remand of Bilawal Wassan murder accused

KHAIRPUR: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted seven days’ physical remand of two accused in the murder case of police officer Bilawal Wassan, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Wassan was a relative of People’s Party leaders Manzoor Wassan and Nawab Wassan.

E-Section Police Khairpur produced two arrested accused of the murder, Sarfaraz Rajput and Saqlain Shah, in the court and requested their physical remand for 12 days.

The ATC granted seven days physical remand and ordered the police to produce them in court on December 05.

Bilawal Wassan was posted at Laung Faqeer police check post, officials said. His body was recovered from a gutted car parked on roadside near Bhurgri village on November 18. The unidentified body found from the vehicle was shifted to hospital, which was later identified as ASI Bilawal Wassan.

Police has also apprehended Khairpur Sugar Mill director Ahmed Ali Jumani on the instruction of a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case, the police earlier said, adding he had recorded his statement before the probe team.

However, the arrested suspect denied being involved in the murder saying he has nothing to do with the case.

