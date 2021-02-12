ATC rejects bail pleas of four lawyers in IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday rejected bails of four lawyers named in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case, ARY News reported.

Lawyers named in the IHC vandalism case, Naveed Malik, Chaudhry Zafar Ali, Sheikh Muhammad Shoaib and Nazia Bibi filed bail pleas in the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas.

The judgment was reserved after the initial hearing and was pronounced today by judge Raja Jawad Abbas.

It is to be mentioned here that the aforesaid lawyers are currently on judicial remand.

Earlier on Monday, the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad had made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

The outrageous crowd had tortured deputy registrar Chaudhry Shafiq after entering into his chamber after breaking the door and after managing to enter into the IHC CJ’s chamber, they pushed the IHC chief justice out of his chamber.

