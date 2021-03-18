ATC reserves verdict in Lahore motorway gang-rape case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday reserved its verdict after completing proceedings in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case, ARY News reported.

The court presided over by Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta will announce the verdict on Saturday (March 20).

In an earlier proceeding, Deputy Prosecutor General Waqar Bhatti had earlier recorded statement of the victim woman, first investigation officer and seven others including Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) experts.

ATC conducted the case hearing at Camp Jail, wherein jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused. Two suspects were indicted in the case but they pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.

The victim had identified suspects Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali. Their samples were also matched in the DNA test.

Overall 37 witnesses recorded their statements against the accused.

On September 9 last year, a woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital, after her car ran out of fuel, when she was forcefully pulled out of the car and gang-raped at gunpoint.

