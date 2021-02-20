ATC sends Haleem Adil Sheikh, aides on judicial remand

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has sent Haleem Adil Sheikh and his aides to jail on judicial in another case related to a scuffle with officials during an anti-encroachment drive against illegal farmhouses, ARY News reported on Saturday.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Malir heard the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and his aides for clashing with police and officials during an anti-encroachment drive to demolish illegal farmhouses in Karachi.

The accused persons have been produced before the court today.

During the hearing, Sheikh’s lawyer told the court that it was the Sindh government’s cleverness that the terrorism sections were imposed in the case despite having two-day remand.

Read: Haleem Adil Sheikh sent to jail on judicial remand by ATC

The ATC judged questioned the investigation officer for providing reasons to produce the accused in the hearing. The investigation officer responded that the police want to interrogate the accused persons. He added that two police officials, Iqbal and Rafi, were injured after being tortured by a group of men with batons and stones.

The lawyer representing Haleem Adil Sheikh argued that the cases against his client are bailable.

The political workers arrested by the police have told their professions to the ATC judge which include mechanics, drivers and labourers.

Amid the demolition drive of farmhouses in Malir on February 6, the politician had termed it political revenge being taken by the Sindh chief minister over the orders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari after he assumed charge as the opposition leader.

Read: Over 200 illegal farmhouses being demolished in Karachi

The investigation officer sought remand of the politician and all of his aides. Later, the court approved the investigation officer’s request and sent Sheikh and other accused to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier on February 12, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had restrained the civic authorities from razing Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh’s farmhouses in Karachi’s Malir area besides issuing notices to the chief secretary and other respondents on a petition moved by the PTI leader.

After a preliminary hearing, the SHC bench had granted a stay order against further demolition of his farmhouses and sought comments from the authorities concerned in this regard. The hearing was adjourned until February 23.

