ATC sentences Chotu Gang leader to 298 years in prison

Dera Ghazi Khan: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday awarded 298 years in prison to three gangsters including notorious Chotu gang ring leader, Ghulam Rasool alias Chotu, for killing two policemen in 2011, ARY News reported.

The other gangsters who have been convicted by the court were identified as Sher Khan and Ghulam Rasool Kahu.

The ATC DG Khan has awarded 298 years in prison to Chotu gang ring leader, Ghulam Rasool alias Chotu and Sher Khan. The court has also ordered both culprits to submit Rs200,000 each as fine.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Rasool Kahu, another member of the notorious Chotu gang has been awarded 308 years in prison with a fine of Rs200,000.

Earlier in March, at least 20 gangsters including those affiliated with infamous Chotu gang were awarded death sentence by the anti-terrorism court Multan on charges of killing policemen in 2016.

Read: Security forces capture ‘Chotu Gang’ leader after 20-day battle

The convicts also include the Chotu Gang leader Ghulam Rasool aka Chotu. The criminals were accused of murdering six policemen in Rajanpur three years ago.

The other gangs who have been convicted by the court were identified as Sikhani gang, Inder gang and Changwani gang.

Police had sought help of Army and Rangers on April 13, 2016, in the fight against Chotu Gang in Rajanpur district following deaths of six policemen including a station house officer (SHO).

Read More: ATC awards death sentence to 20 gangsters including Chotu Gang members

The river forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

The areas are inaccessible and virtually remained a no-go area for police and other law enforcement agencies – thus an ideal refuge for the outlaws operating in the region.

Comments

comments