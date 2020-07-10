ATC to indict Uzair Baloch in eight more criminal cases

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Friday resumed hearing eight criminal cases against Uzair Baloch.

The ATC judge provided copies of charge-sheets filed in these cases to the Lyari gang kingpin for his likely indictment at the next hearing. The cases pertaining to the attack, murder and kidnapping of police officials were registered at Chakiwara and Kalakot police stations.

Read More: Sindh govt releases Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai, Baldia Factory Fire JIT reports

He was presented in court at Central Jail, Karachi amid tight security with his head covered and both hands cuffed. The Rangers personnel were deployed in and outside the court to prevent any untoward incident.

Earlier this week, the anti-terrorism court had indicted Uzair Baloch in a case related to the kidnapping and murder of a trader. The judge framed charges against the accused who denied having any role in the abduction and murder of Abdul Samad and opted to contest the charges.

Read More: Uzair Baloch confessed killing 198 people including security personnel: JIT report

The court issued notices to the investigation officer and witnesses to turn up at next hearing for deposition.

According to jail authorities, 54 criminal cases, including the Arshad Papu murder case are pending against Uzair Baloch.

