ATC reserves verdict in cases against Zulfiqar Mirza, co-accused

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has reserved verdict in cases against former Sindh home minister Zulfiqar Mirza and co-accused which would be announced on March 6, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ATC conducted the hearing of cases against Zulfiqar Mirza and others including terrorism, vandalism and attacks on a police station and a shop owned by a provincial lawmaker in Badin. The accused persons have appeared in the hearing including Mirza.

During the hearing, witnesses recorded their testimonies during the hearing.

Read: Seven witnesses turn hostile in attack case against Zulfiqar Mirza

The court later reserved verdict in cases related to an attack on the police station and a shop of a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Taju Mallah in Badin.

It is likely that the ATC will announce the verdicts of two more cases against Mirza and his aides in the next hearing to be held on March 6.

The former Sindh home minister Zulfiqar Mirza and his aides are facing different cases of terrorism, vandalism and others registered at different police stations of Badin.

Comments

comments