Atif Khan likely to be re-inducted in KP cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Tourism and Culture Atif Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday, ARY News reported.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, PM Imran resolved differences between former KP minister Atif Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Sources informed ARY News that KP Governor and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail played a key role in resolving differences between two provincial leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed both leaders to end all differences and work collectively for the betterment of the province and serve the nation.

After the end of internal differences, Atif Khan is likely to be re-inducted into the provincial cabinet.

Last year in January 2020, KP Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs removed from the post for exhibiting poor performance in the tourism department despite major steps taken by the federal government.

It emerged that the former minister had failed to promote tourism despite receiving orders from the higher authorities after spotting specific places.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Atif Khan was performing duties as KP minister for tourism, sports, culture and youth affairs.

