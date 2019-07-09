Alleged killer of TV anchor Mureed Abbas shot himself: police

KARACHI: A major development emerged in connection with the murder of renowned TV anchorperson, Mureed Abbas Khar, as the alleged killer Atif Zaman has shot himself inside his house during a police raid in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Police officials told media that the prime suspect of Mureed Abbas Khar and Khizer’s murder case is Atif Zaman who gunned down both persons after calling them at his office in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Karachi’s DHA area today.

“The alleged killer has shot himself when a police team arrives in at his residence,” officials said.

Sources said that the tyre businessman, Atif Zaman, received severe bullet wounds on his chest and currently being treated at a private hospital.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer said that the prime suspect is undergoing an operation at the private hospital and his condition is declared critical by the doctors.

While detailing the incident, police officials said that Khizer was the second victim of Atif Zaman’s firing, who was followed and murdered by the alleged killer at a nearer distance of the crime site.

Earlier, Mureed Abbasi Khar, a renowned anchor at a private news channel, was killed in a gun attack reportedly took place in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the metropolis.

Zaara Abbas Khar, the wife of slain Mureed Abbas Khar, told media alleged that her husband was murdered by a tyre businessman Atif Zaman, who is refusing to return the money which he acquired for corporate investment.

