Atiq Mir says complete lockdown causing huge losses to traders

KARACHI: All Karachi Tajir Ittehad chairman Atiq Mir has said that complete lockdown is causing huge losses to the traders, ARY News reported.

Expressing his views, while talking in ARY News’s programme Bakhabar Savera he said, the traders are not against the government’s decision of lockdown, but they should be allowed to work two or three days atleast a week. ” We are concerned about situation of daily-wage labours.”

Mir said, the traders are very much aware of the current situation amid coronavireus spread and added that they want to see country prosper.

Replying to a question, he Tajir Ittehad chairman said, they will not protest, neither will open the shops forcefully, but appealed to allow to work twice or thrice a week so that they can help daily-wage labourers, who are passing through economic crunch.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has decided for extending its lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19 besides finalising a solid strategy to cope with the impact of the pandemic.

The decisions were taken in a session of National Coordination Committee held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

