Atta Crisis: Govt fails to enforce wheat flour sale on fixed price

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh’s orders of selling the wheat flour on fixed rate of Rs 43 per kilogram has become a farce with non-compliance of the orders in the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial government has fixed Rs 43 per kilogram ex-mill price of the wheat flour and had ordered action against the profiteers amid the flour crisis and inflated rates of the commodity.

According to reports, the provincial as well as the city administrations have failed to enforce the order of the sale of wheat four on the fixed government price.

The Fine Atta as well as the Chakki Atta are being sold in markets at Rs. 66 per kilogram.

Provincial Food Department has arranged some trucks for sale of wheat flour to public at fixed government rate of Rs. 43 per kilogram in a city of 20 million people.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah yesterday announced that the government will overcome the wheat flour crisis in Sindh by Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

He said 3,00,000 tons of wheat allotted to Sindh is being transported from Punjab and Balochistan.

Various varieties of wheat flour being sold in Karachi’s markets at 64 and 66 rupees per kilogram, much above the Rs 43 per KG price fixed by the government.

According to reports, flour mills providing Dhai (2 1/2) number variety of flour in markets at Rs 57 per KG, while the Fine Atta being supplied to shopkeepers at Rs 59 per kilogram.

The flour at the government rate is only available at a few trucks arranged by the food department at various points in the city.

The wheat supply to the province was delayed due to recent goods transport strike, the chief minister said yesterday.

Talking on the issue, chief minister said that 70,000 bags of wheat have been transported to Karachi, while 50,000 bags will reach tomorrow. The wheat is being supplied to the flour mills in Karachi and Hyderabad, he added.

The chief minister had also directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to control the prices of wheat flour in their respective districts.

