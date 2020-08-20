AIG CTD claims of finding clues of ‘nexus between MQM London and SRA’

KARACHI: The Additional Inspector General Counter-Terrorism Department (AIG-CTD), Dr Jameel Ahmed, has claimed of finding clues of ‘nexus between Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) and Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA)’ during an ongoing investigation into the recent wave of terrorism, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sensitive institutions have made a series of arrests over the alleged involvement of attacks on law enforcement agencies besides expediting the investigation into the multiple cracker attacks on security officials.

Dr Jameel Ahmed told media that they were near to catch the terrorists involved in the attacks. He revealed that the prime suspect and current leader of an outlawed outfit, Asghar Shah, has gone into hiding somewhere in Afghanistan. He detailed that Asghar Shah had earlier visited India through the Rann of Kutch from Badin.

Ahmed claimed that the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is financing terrorists associated with banned outfits including Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), as well as giving them weaponry training in Afghanistan. The terrorists were currently hiding out in border areas of Afghanistan.

The AIG CTD said that the new persons being associated with the outlawed outfits are well-educated and technology experts as their members used to hide cracker inside a seat. The officer added that the security institutions have collected much evidence and waiting for some more important details.

Dr Jameel Ahmed said that MQM-L is also involved in the recent wave of terrorism as the institutions found clues of its nexus with SRA.

