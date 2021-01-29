Former cop ‘attempts to rob’ another on-duty cop, dies in exchange of fire

KARACHI: Man killed while attempting an alleged robbery on Friday, as a police head constable emerged from an ATM in Malir area after drawing money, has been identified as former constable himself, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared on the incident by police, the deceased person, and former constable Azhar Ali Khan, was an alleged robber who attempted to mug a police head constable Haider as he came out of an ATM, but upon resisting the robbery, Khan opened fire.

After Khan opened fire, head constable Haider returned his fire which meant fatal for the alleged mugger, police said.

As soon as Haider returned fire, suspected robber Azhar Ali Khan died on spot.

Police said Khan was removed from police force two years ago after corruption charges leveled against him, and added that further investigation into his possible criminal record is underway.

