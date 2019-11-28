ISLAMABAD: Attorney General (AG) Anwar Mansoor Khan, terming the Supreme Court’s verdict on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension a historic one, said legislating on an army chief’s appointment and extension would be a matter of pride for the government.

Addressing a presser along with former law minister Farogh Naseem and the PM’s aide Shehzad Akbar, he said the apex court’s verdict will provide guidance for the government in future.

During three days of the SC hearing on Gen Bajwa’s extension, AG Khan explained legal aspects of the issue came under discussion.

Neither had the Army Act been challenged to date nor it ever came under discussion as an extension in an army chief’s tenure was previously granted in a traditional manner, due to which this law was never paid any heed, he said.

The attorney general said the top court dug deeper into the law and provided guidance for the first time as many things came to the fore which had never been pointed out in a court ruling before.

He recalled the Army Act dated backed to the pre-partition era, which was being implemented after some amendments.

AG Khan said Article 243, which governs an army chief’s appointment and Article 255, which provides for the rank of an army chief, were debated separately in the SC. He added the top court said Article 255 should not have been invoked while granting Gen Bajwa an extension.

He maintained this law had previously been used for the extension purposes.

AG Khan said the prime minister has stated in clear terms that the government will enforce the country’s constitution and laws in letter and spirit.

He said the SC issued directives for a piece of legislation which would determine the procedure for an army chief’s appointment and extension period.

The attorney general lamented that this issue was presented in negative light on various television channels, cautioning that anti-Pakistan elements desired to use it for their vested interests.

