Audio note of Karachi woman who died by suicide surfaces, all suspects arrested

KARACHI: An audio message of a Karachi woman who allegedly committed suicide after being blackmailed came to light, ARY News reported on Friday.

The woman, in a voice note sent to her friend, said that the boys of the neighborhood were blackmailing her and being forced to meet them.

The case of the suicide of a woman in the Shadman Town area of ​​Karachi has been registered in Shara Noor Jahan police station. The case has been registered against six boys on the complaint of the deceased’s brother.

Police said the deceased committed suicide by strangling a fan. The woman had sent an audio statement to her friend before committing suicide, in which the woman informed about blackmailing and said that people in the neighborhood were blackmailing her. Yes, the video was made by having a fake marriage with him, she was heard in the voice note saying.

In the audio statement, the woman said she stayed up all night after what happened with her. “I’m being called, I’m being intimidated to come and meet.”

The woman said that there are many boys who are blackmailing her, the video was made viral again.

“The step I’m going to take is the end of my life, pray for me. forgive me”.

Police have obtained an audio recording of the woman who committed suicide and have made the woman’s statement part of the FIR.

Key suspect among four arrested:

In a major development, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malik Murtaza claimed to have arrested a police personal among all four suspects in the case.

Taking swift action on the report, the police conducted raids in the locality and apprehended four people named Waqas, Farhan, Irtaza, and a police personal Shahid, said the police officer.

He maintained that Waqas had recorded an objectionable video of the woman while Farhan had shared the footage on the social media.

Comments

comments