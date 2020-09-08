Audit exposes irregularities in relief fund for terror victims in KP

PESHAWAR: Audit report disclsed massive irregularities in relief amount of terrorism victims in Year 2016-17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“The Home and Tribal Areas department had released a fund of over 99.6 million rupees,” according to the audit report.

The fund was handed over to commissioners for onward distribution among the affected people, the audit report said.

Out of the total amount, 68.4 million rupees were distributed and Rs. 31.1 mln returned back to the department.

However, the record of 27.6 million rupees has been found out of total 68.4 million rupees distributed amount, while the record of remaining 40.8 mln rupees distribution has been missing, the report said.

The concerned department has been asked to convene a session for providing details of distribution of remaining funds, according to the audit report.

Comments

comments