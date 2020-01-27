Austerity drive: PTI govt to abolish PM’s power of holding camp office

ISLAMABAD: As part of its austerity drive, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has decided to abolish the discretionary powers of the president and the prime minister of holding camp offices, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the government is all set to bring a constitutional amendment to curtail the powers of the president and the prime minister of holding camp offices, adding that a summary, in this regard, will be tabled in the federal meeting tomorrow.

After the approval of the federal cabinet, the bill will be tabled in the parliament.

Read More: PM Imran Khan sets example of austerity during his US visit

Last year on August 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had set an example of austerity and simplicity during his visit to the United States (US) which visibly costs lesser as a visit of ahead of the state over expenditures of the national exchequer.

ARY News had obtained details of expenditures made during the visit of PM Khan to the US, which was compared with the visits of previous rulers including former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The details had become an eye-opener for all as the previous visits by the then heads of the state had put a heavy financial burden on the national exchequer.

