VIDEO: Australia faces worst mouse plague — Rats ‘raining’ from the sky

It’s literally raining mice in Australia! Yes, the country is going through one of the worst rodent plagues in recent years and a video posted on Tuesday night appears to show some of the mice ‘raining’ from the sky.

The video that has gone viral is from a farm in Australia’s New South Wales state in which many rats are being thrown out from a machine that is making it seem like ‘mice rain.’

Even if grain’s in silos, mice can get to it. Like Tyler Jones discovered in Tullamore when cleaning out the auger and it started raining mice #mouseplague #mice #australia pic.twitter.com/mWOHNWAMPv — Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) May 12, 2021

Not just the Aussies, but netizens around the world are sharing it. Take a look.

This is just a small glimpse of the plague. It has had an adverse impact on the farming community as well as the residents in the state. Began in March this year, the Indian Express states that the mice have already destroyed many farmers’ grain harvest.

A researcher named Steve Henry who works in the country’s national science agency called ‘CSIRO’ attributed this very harvest to be the cause that has attracted the rats to the crops.

During this crisis, the farmers have asked the state government to help them. They appealed to the agriculture minister to provide around $25,000 which could be enough to use as mice bait.

Eventually, the New South Wales government gave them $50 million for the same. Not only that, but they also gave the authorization to use a rather outlawed poison called ‘Bromadiolone’ to get rid of this menace.

The above-posted videos thoroughly scared the netizens. For some, it was the ‘worst thing they have seen this year.’

“I kept thinking the mouse plague footage can’t get any worse but then it does,” another user added.

Here’s hoping the country is able to recover from it soon.

Comments

comments