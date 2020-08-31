A CCTV footage of a woman in the suburbs of Sydney, who narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal accident, went viral on social media. She put her bag down on a bus stop a returned when a car smashed into the bus stop only three seconds into it.

The footage was captured in a CCTV outside a shop called Flick n Fish. A woman, identified as Karyn Johnson, put her shopping bag on a bus stop not more than a few inches away from where the car smashed only seconds after she walked away.

According to her, the bag she put down was full of groceries she bought and put them down waiting for the bus but she said “she didn’t know what urged her to move away from the spot for a brief moment”.

“I was just walking away and heard the sounds and turned back. That’s one of the bizarre things, watching it back, just to see… how close it was. At one point I double-checked myself and thought, is there broken glass somewhere? And, nothing,” she said in an interview.

Fortunate to be alive, Karyn believes someone was looking out for her. “They were standing right here, I now just need to find my purpose in life. If I’m still here, I’ve got to do something good with this life,” she added.

The shocking footage was posted by the owner of the shop, Gehad Tuameh, whose CCTV actually captured it, on his business’ Facebook page.

“What I witnessed today is something that I won’t forget for a long time. This is one lucky lady. Our neighbors shop was seriously damaged from the impact of the car but thank GOD no one was seriously injured,” Gehad wrote on Facebook.

