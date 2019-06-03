AVCC arrests two kidnapping gang members in Karachi raid

KARACHI: The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) in a major operation in Karachi arrested two members of an inter-provincial kidnapping gang, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell on an intelligence report conducted a major operation in Karachi and arrested two operatives of a gang involved in kidnapping for ransom and other crimes.

Arrested members of the gang have made several important disclosures during interrogation, sources further said.

“The accused were involved in kidnapping of people from Karachi and other cities and they only release them after getting millions of rupees ransom money,” AVCC sources said.

The law enforcement agencies have also recovered large quantity of weapons, uniforms and other items from possession of the accused, according to sources.

The agencies have conducted technology-based raids across the country against the absconding accused, sources further said.

The AVCC in January conducted raids at three weapon shops in Saddar, Karachi in January over issuance of fake arm licences and permits.

The police cell had arrested three suspects and seized fake arms licenses and records from all three shops.

Comments

comments