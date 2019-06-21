Avengers: Endgame is returning to theatres with extra footage

Avengers: Endgame will hit cinema screens again with new footage.

The action movie is getting an official post-credits scene for its limited time rerelease. In an interview to Screen Rant Marvel Studios co-president Kevin Feige revealed that a new version with additional scenes which are not in the original will be in theatres soon. “If people stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises,” he said.

Endgame, released on April 22, didn’t have a post-credit scene which is quite unusual for a Marvel movie. But Fiege has given fans a reason to rejoice and his description of the ‘additional footage’ suggests it won’t be similar to how Marvel usually does post-credit scenes but there’s more to it.

Marvel Studios is sending the film back to theatres on June 28. This is reportedly being done to beat Avatar as the top-grossing movie of all time but the film’s co-director Anthony Russo clarified that he isn’t even considering it.

“I try not to focus on it because even if we don’t pass ‘Avatar,’ it’s like there’s no way I want to have a shred of regret about anything associated with this movie,” Russo told MTV. “So, I refuse to kinda consider it, you know?”

Endgame made quite a few records, becoming the fastest film ever to earn more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office. It has also become the second-biggest film release ever and has brought in $2.742 billion so far.

