Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Avengers: Endgame is returning to theatres with extra footage

Avengers: Endgame will hit cinema screens again with new footage.

The action movie is getting an official post-credits scene for its limited time rerelease. In an interview to Screen Rant Marvel Studios co-president Kevin Feige revealed that a new version with additional scenes which are not in the original will be in theatres soon. “If people stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises,” he said.

Endgame, released on April 22, didn’t have a post-credit scene which is quite unusual for a Marvel movie. But Fiege has given fans a reason to rejoice and his description of the ‘additional footage’ suggests it won’t be similar to how Marvel usually does post-credit scenes but there’s more to it.

Marvel Studios is sending the film back to theatres on June 28. This is reportedly being done to beat Avatar as the top-grossing movie of all time but the film’s co-director Anthony Russo clarified that he isn’t even considering it.

“I try not to focus on it because even if we don’t pass ‘Avatar,’ it’s like there’s no way I want to have a shred of regret about anything associated with this movie,” Russo told MTV. “So, I refuse to kinda consider it, you know?”

Endgame made quite  a few records, becoming the fastest film ever to earn more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office. It has also become the second-biggest film release ever and has brought in $2.742 billion so far.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Blooming marvellous! Paris men’s fashion goes all flowery

Lifestyle

Prince Harry and Meghan in split from William and wife Kate Middleton

Lifestyle

Sunaina Roshan opens up about family issues, seeks Kangana’s support

Lifestyle

Cuban artist sketches fish and coral reefs underwater


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close