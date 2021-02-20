National Aviation Policy to be amended on PM’s directives: sources

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to make amendments in the National Aviation Policy 2019 over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The National Aviation Policy 2019 is being reviewed by the higher authorities over the directives of the premier, sources closer to CAA told ARY News, adding that CAA’s director air transport was given the responsibility to review it.

Sources said that the amendments in the national aviation policy will bring more facilities to the airlines besides further promoting the aviation industry. After the necessary modification in the policy, the tourism sector will be benefitted through the addition of more airlines in the country.

Read: CAA notifies delinking of three divisions, new positions

The CAA director-general will send a complete report to the aviation secretary after completing the review process. Later, the draft legislation of the National Aviation Policy 2021 will be presented before PM Imran Khan for its final approval.

It emerged that more facilities and perks will be given to enhance airlines’ businesses under the new aviation policy, whereas, the federal government is also mulling over to increase the validation period of regular public transport licences.

It will also contain guidelines for the private airlines, regulations for tourism promotion regional integration licence, airports and air navigation infrastructure, economic development and chapters of the regulatory environment.

Comments

comments