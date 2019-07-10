Awan expresses grief over anchorperson Mureed Abbas’s murder

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcast Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the murder of anchorperson Mureed Abbas, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, she expressed condolence over the death of Mureed Abbas and commiserated with the bereaved family.

She prayed for the departed soul the bereaved family.

Yesterday, Mureed Abbasi Khar, a renowned anchor at a private news channel, was killed in a gun attack reportedly took place in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the metropolis.

Zaara Abbas Khar, the wife of slain Mureed Abbas Khar, told media alleged that her husband was murdered by a tyre businessman Atif Zaman, who was refusing to return the money which he had acquired for the corporate investment.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South, Sheeraz Nazeer, the case of killing Mureed Abbas was lodged on her wife Zara Abbas Khar’s complaint under section 302 at the Darakshan Police Station.

