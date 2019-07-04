Awan terms bailout package from IMF success of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said approval of a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an example of trust over PM Imran Khan.

In her tweet, she said, getting a bailout package from the fund is the success of Pakistan and sign of trust on the prime minister.

پاکستان کی معاشی محاذ پر کلیدی کامیابی۔ آئی ایم ایف کی پاکستان کے لیئے پیکج کی منظوری عمران خان کے اکنامک ویژن پر اعتماد کا اظہار ہے۔ آئیے سب مل کر مظبوط پاکستان کی بنیاد رکھیں۔

مضبوط پاکستان کا نشان عمران خان۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 3, 2019

Earlier, the IMF executive board in a meeting held in Washington approved $6 billion loan for Pakistan under its bailout programme.

Pakistan’s government and the IMF had already signed staff agreement on May 12. The Executive Board of the IMF will give its final nod to the agreement under which Pakistan will receive six billion dollars loan package from the lender in three years under the extended fund facility.

The final budget measures passed by the assembly along with a report on compliance with all prior actions will be key elements in the board’s decision to grant Pakistan’s request for a $6 billion bailout facility. The approved version of the budget and finance bill are expected to be transmitted to the Fund.

