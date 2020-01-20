Ayesha Omar pays a heartfelt tribute to mother on her birthday
Renowned actor Ayesha Omar paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother on her 70th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a video featuring her Bulbulay costars singing happy birthday for her mother as she cuts a cake.
The starlet shared the story of a courageous woman who raised her children successfully despite financial constraints following her husband’s death. That woman is Ayesha’s mother.
“A woman was widowed with two tiny children and not a penny to her or her husband’s name. Her siblings were all married and assumed that the well-to-do family she got married into, would take care of her, financially and emotionally,” she wrote.
“Her in-laws dissolved the family company when her husband (the major shareholder of the company) died and divided all the money amongst themselves.”
A woman was widowed with two tiny children and not a penny to her or her husband’s name. Her siblings were all married and assumed that the well-to-do family she got married into, would take care of her, financially and emotionally. Her in-laws dissolved the family company when her husband (the major shareholder of the company) died and divided all the money amongst themselves. Devastated, emotionally distraught and clueless about how to fight for her rights, she moved to Lahore and started a new life. After two years of staying with her sister-in-law, bank jobs and day cares for her children, she found a tiny house on rent alone, managed to get her kids admitted to the best school in the city on merit scholarships and started teaching in the same school herself. An angelic God-sent neighbour loaned her money to buy a small van so she could pick and drop school-going children before and after school (with us in the same van) for earn extra money to make ends meet. . Those were really really tough years for her and her kids. This continued until her two children grew up and went to college. In that time, she saved up enough to buy a tiny plot of land to build a small house for herself and her kids. When college started, her daughter started doing art and tv projects simultaneously to support her education and eventually took over after she graduated. Soon, her son started working too, and she finally got the rest she deserved, after all those excruciatingly hard years. Her daughter moved to Karachi to pursue her career and support the family and her son went abroad to study and specialise in subjects and areas very close to the entire family’s hearts. She never re-married and continues to live peacefully in Lahore, giving her input in everything the kids do, guiding and advising them, daily, praying for their safety, happiness and success. Her daughter visits her often and wishes her mom moved to Karachi but the young woman is 70 years old today and being a pure Capricorn, she stands her ground and stays put. That woman is my darling mother and today is her birthday. . Please send out some love and good vibes to her, if you have a moment. ❤️✨🧿 @Aziomar
The Karachi Se Lahore actress’ mother moved back to Lahore and started a new life after not being given her rights. “After two years of staying with her sister-in-law, bank jobs and day cares for her children, she found a tiny house on rent alone, managed to get her kids admitted to the best school in the city on merit scholarships and started teaching in the same school herself.”
She also drove a school van to make ends meet: “An angelic God-sent neighbour loaned her money to buy a small van so she could pick and drop school-going children before and after school (with us in the same van) for earn extra money to make ends meet.”
Her children grew up and went to college meanwhile she was able to save up enough money for buying a tiny plot of land to build a small house.
“When college started, her daughter started doing art and TV projects simultaneously to support her education and eventually took over after she graduated. Soon, her son started working too, and she finally got the rest she deserved, after all those excruciatingly hard years.”
Ayesha shared that she moved to Karachi to pursue her career to support her family while her brother went abroad to pursue his studies.
She requested fans to send out some love and good vibes for her beloved mother as she turns a year old today.