What you’re doing is special: Ayesha Omar tells ‘pawri’ girl Dananeer

The ‘pawri’ is far from over for Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen who is still riding the viral wave more than two weeks after her ‘pawri horai hai’ video took social media by storm.

The latest celeb to endorse Mobeen’s pawri antics is none other than Ayesha Omar, who met the Islamabad-based content creator over the weekend in Karachi. Taking to Instagram to share pictures from Saturday night, Omar expressed her love for Mobeen and her sister, who is currently acting as her manager.

“Saturday night pawri-ing with these two,” Omar captioned her post, before diving into a lengthy post dedicated to Mobeen and her work.

“You are special. What you’re doing is special,” she said, adding a prayer for Allah to protect, guide, and bless her. “It was absolutely lovely meeting you and “pawri-ing” with you,” she added.

Omar went on to advise Mobeen on keeping herself and her health first, especially during this intense time. “It’s gonna be a whirlwind of keeping the pawri going on. But YOU come first. Keep resting and feeding yourself (and your soul), well. May you shine brighter and brighter,” she wrote.

The post included a series of fun photos of the three; Omar, and the two Mobeen sisters! She also shared pictures wearing Mobeen’s ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ merch.

That’s one pawri we would love to be a part of!

