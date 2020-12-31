Ayeza Khan joins Aiman as the most followed Pakistani celeb on Instagram

Move over ladies, Ayeza Khan is making some big moves in 2020 and she has no plans of stopping!

The Meray Paas Tum Ho leading lady has managed to garner a whopping 7.8 million followers on the micro-blogging app Instagram. The feat only stands next to another TV sweetheart, Aiman Khan who also has 7.8 million followers on the app.

The news hardly comes as a surprise, however. Ayeza, who is notably an avid user of the app, regularly updates her account with photographs of her from sets, photoshoots, and also of her family with fellow actor Danish Taimoor. From her kids’ birthday parties to promotional events, Ayeza’s account is a treat for her fans all year round!

In her last post of the year 2020, Ayeza Khan wrote a love-note for her husband.

“No words can describe my love for you and how much I need you every second of my life.

I can’t thank you enough for the joy and peace you bring to my world. Thanks for being part of my family and always being there for us when we need you. I love you, forever. 💕 And this is the beautiful ending of 2020,” wrote Ayeza Khan.

Here’s wishing an equally successful new year to the stunning star!

