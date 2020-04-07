Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ayeza Khan shows off her cooking skills in quarantine

Ayeza Khan

Prominent actor Ayeza Khan made Halwa Puri for her family with love on Tuesday during quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress shared a picture of the delicious desi breakfast she cooked on her Instagram story and wrote “Achievement. Halwa puri nashta readyyy…..#withlove.”

Halwa Puri

She has been sharing adorable photos and videos with her 5.3 million Instagram followers as she like many others is practising social distancing to play her part in containing the spread of the virus.

Ayeza was spotted wearing masks and gloves in another picture posted by her. “Making Mask and gloves my style statement,” she captioned it.

The starlet starred in in ARY Digital’s hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho which broke all previous records of the Pakistani drama industry. Currently, she is playing the role of Seher in Thora Sa Haq opposite Imran Abbas.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Juggun Kazim wants you to cherish small moments in life

Lifestyle

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stitch protective suit for doctors

Lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez shares experience of homeschooling her twins

Lifestyle

Prince Harry and Meghan plan new Archewell charitable organization


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close