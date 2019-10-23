Actress Ayeza Khan opened up about why she chose to play a character like Mehwish in ARY Digital’s Meray Paas Tum Ho.

She portrays an unfaithful wife in the drama serial, and has been widely praised for her acting. ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ also stars Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles.

The 28-year-old actress spoke about her character and the versatility of her recent roles on Good Morning Pakistan.

“I feel, as you experience life, you meet a lot of people around you with varying characteristics. That’s when you think to yourself, there are people like this in the world, and these are the good ones and these are bad,” Ayeza Khan said.

“It’s important to show the bad kind as well so that it scares people and creates awareness, as is the case with the character I’m currently appearing in,” she added.

On her choice of scripts and work ethic, she said “I don’t look at whether a drama will be hit or not. I look at the message that my character will be delivering. The girls who watch me, the people who follow me, it’s important for me to know what they’ll be taking away at the end of the drama, be it positive or negative.”

Khan will be next seen in Thora Sa Haq, in which her character is very different from Mehwish.

