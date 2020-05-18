ABBOTTBAD: Another doctor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the deputy medical director of the Ayub medical complex, the infected doctor has been quarantine after the detection of the deadly virus.

It may be noted that the number of infected doctors in the Ayub Mecial Complex has surged to eight.

The total number of health care providers who have been affected by the disease thus far stands at 462, including 231 doctors, 68 nurses and 173 health workers. Of them, 219 health professionals have self-isolated while 138 are under treatment in various hospitals with 94 healthcare givers recuperated from the infection so far.

A total of 58 doctors, 21 nurses and 23 paramedics have been infected with the virus in Punjab so far. Whereas, Sindh has seen 36 doctors, 17 nurses, and 33 paramedics contracting the infection.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of doctors, nurses and paramedics affected by the pathogen stands at 58, 14 and 40 respectively. In Islamabad, 18 medics, 11 nurses and 13 paramedics have been infected with the disease.

In Gilgit Baltistan, a medic, a nurse and 16 paramedics have been diagnosed with the virus. Whereas, 59 doctors, four nurses and 35 paramedics have fallen victim to the disease in Balochistan.

