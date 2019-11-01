Azadi March’s likely movement towards D-Chowk, security ramped up in Blue Area

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has beefed up security in the federal capital’s Blue Area amid fear of the Azadi marchers’ possible movement towards D-Chowk, reported ARY News.

Strong contingents of the law enforcement agencies, including the police and FC personnel, have been deployed in Blue Area.

The local administration says it is ready to deal with any situation, adding the Elite Force and Rangers personnel have also been called in to guard the capital’s commercial area.

The Ministry of Interior, meanwhile, said armored personnel carriers have been stationed in front of the Parliament House with the deployment of more security personnel in the sensitive areas.

Earlier, the government and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee had agreed over a venue of the march in Islamabad.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak announced that they have reached an agreement under which the participants of ‘Azadi March’ will not enter the Islamabad’s Red Zone.

He said that the opposition parties will hold their protest demonstration near Sunday bazaar in H-9 sector in the federal capital and added, “Rehber Committee has assured the government for a peaceful protest.” The minister further revealed that the demonstration will not be prolonged.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad this evening, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman blasted the PTI government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to step down.

He said his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies, so either PM Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

