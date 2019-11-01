ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee to take stock of the political situation stemming from the JUI-F’s Islamabad march, ARY News reported.

The meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 2:00 pm at the prime minister’s Banigala residence.

Besides the JUI-F march, the meet will deliberate on the Kartarpur Corridor and Kashmir issue.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad this evening, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman blasted the PTI government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to step down.

He said his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies, so either PM Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

Fazl said that the incumbent government has left the people of occupied Kashmir in the lurch, adding that he and his party are with the people of Kashmir in their fight for independence and right to self-determination.

He slammed the government for failing to live up to its promises of serving the masses and claimed that the economy of the country has been destroyed and unemployment is on the rise.

Comments

comments