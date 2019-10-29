ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan expresses serious concerns over ‘Azadi March’ protesters carrying firearms into the capital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

SAPM Awan in a tweet said that the Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) had been given the permission to hold a protest rally against the incumbent government according to democratic norms but armed protesters has posed serious questions on how the crowd and ‘Azadi March’ leadership wants to go about things.

“Why are those that parade around as champions of democracy carrying Kalashnikov’s, canes and other weaponry?”

Along with posing questions over the intentions of those participating in the march, Firdous Ashiq Awan also registered a strong protest against JUIF’s subsidiary, Ansarul Islam charged towards a law enforcement agency check post with intentions to harm, the law officials were there to maintain law and order and had not incited the crowd in any way, reports claimed.

Personnel of Balochistan’s Levies Force had resorted to aerial firing to thwart a possible attack on their check-post by activists of Ansarul Islam in Duki district on Monday (yesterday).

