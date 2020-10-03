Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sindh Health Minister opposes Pakistan Medical Commission law

Pakistan Medical Commission, Azra Pechuho

KARACHI: Sindh’s Health Minister has opposed Pakistan Medical Commission law adding tht it will affect human resources of medical sector in small provinces, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Azra Fazal Pechuho in a statement said that the bill was passed in the parliament when most of the members were not present in the house.

The same bill was earlier struck down by the Senate of Pakistan with majority vote, health minister said.

Provincial minister termed the bill a violation of the 18th constitutional amendment.

The bill will damage the health sector human resources in small provinces, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said.

President Dr Arif Alvi had signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020 into law in September.

The bill is expected to help regulate the medical sector through implementation of uniform standards to ensure quality of training and educational qualifications in the field of medicine and dentistry.

Pakistan Medical Commission replaced the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council as statutory body of the medical profession after the law come into force.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Passengers up in arms after PIA flight leaves luggage in Sharjah

Pakistan

PPP will not choose option to resign in Sindh: Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan

IHC petition seeks ban on broadcast of Nawaz’s speeches

Pakistan

Crackdown on Karachi eateries, marriage halls violating corona SOPs


ARY NEWS URDU