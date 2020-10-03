KARACHI: Sindh’s Health Minister has opposed Pakistan Medical Commission law adding tht it will affect human resources of medical sector in small provinces, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Azra Fazal Pechuho in a statement said that the bill was passed in the parliament when most of the members were not present in the house.

The same bill was earlier struck down by the Senate of Pakistan with majority vote, health minister said.

Provincial minister termed the bill a violation of the 18th constitutional amendment.

The bill will damage the health sector human resources in small provinces, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said.

President Dr Arif Alvi had signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020 into law in September.

The bill is expected to help regulate the medical sector through implementation of uniform standards to ensure quality of training and educational qualifications in the field of medicine and dentistry.

Pakistan Medical Commission replaced the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council as statutory body of the medical profession after the law come into force.

