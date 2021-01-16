KARACHI: Sindh’s health minister Azra Pechuho has asked the federal government to allow the province to procure the coronavirus vaccine itself, ARY News reported on Saturday..

Provincial Health Minister Azra Pechuho talking to media, has said that the province has repeatedly asked from the centre but yet to receive an appropriate reply over the matter.

“It seems Pakistan will receive the vaccine after all other countries,” the minister said.

Sindh health minister said that mutations being occurred in the coronavirus gene.

Azra Pechuho said,”We want an early recovery of patients from the disease,” adding that delay in the vaccination would have negative impact.

Talking on vaccines, the minister said that Sinopharm being used at China and several other countries including Behrain and UAE. “We could not use Pfizer’s vaccine as it will be impossible to keep the cold chain”.

It is to be mentioned here that Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be kept extremely cold at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

According to sources, Pakistan has granted permission to use Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (AZD1222) in emergency situation.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has given the approval for urgent-use of the British COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine, approved by the British Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority, is said to be effective for people of all age groups and could be stored in home refrigerators.

After the approval of the British vaccine from the relevant authority, AZD1222 can be imported in Pakistan. A Karachi-based pharmaceutical company will import the British vaccine, whereas, the price of vaccine for the private sector will be fixed by the government.

