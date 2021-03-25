KARACHI: Healthcare workers in Sindh who refuse to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 vaccine will be fired, says Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pechuho, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The provincial health minister in a statement said that 142,315 healthcare professionals were registered for Covid vaccination, adding that 33,356 health workers out of a total 142,315 have refused to get vaccinated against Covid.

Azra Pechuho urged healthcare workers to not fall for fake news and disinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine and to get themselves vaccinated as this will keep them and others safe from the deadly virus.

“It is the responsibility of every healthcare worker to ensure that they do not get infected nor should they infect others so getting vaccinated is vital,” she added.

The health minister further stated that she herself has received the vaccine and its side effects are minimal. “Citizens above the age of 80 and 90 have gotten their doses of vaccine and reported no side effect.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has recently launched the 24 hours COVID-19 vaccination facility in Dow University of Health Science (DUHS) Ojha Campus in Karachi.

The vaccination service was launched to facilitate senior citizens and those aged above 60 years. The DUHS Ojha spokesperson said in a statement that the citizens should register themselves for the vaccination at 1166.

