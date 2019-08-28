‘Baaji’ will be shown at DC South Asian Film Festival

Director Saqib Malik has added another feather to his hat as his directorial debut film Baaji is headed to DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF) 2019.

The romantic drama film will be shown in Washington next month and the film’s official page made an announcement regarding it on Instagram. “We are very fortunate to have Baaji shown at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival on September 21st at noon.”

The two day festival will kick off on September 20.

Earlier, in August the film was selected for a screening at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Ontario, Canada where it won two awards.

Baaji won the Jury Prize while Nayyar Ejaz won the Best Supporting Actor award. It’s been only two months since the film’s release and it’s already bringing accolades home.

It marks the cinematic return of Meera and features Osman Khalid Butt, Amna Ilyas, Meera, Ali Kazmi, Nayyar Ejaz, Nisho in key roles.

