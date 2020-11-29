Baba Guru Nanak birth festivities underway at Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB: The festivities of the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak have been underway on Sunday at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib amid strict security measures, ARY News reported.

Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan, India and other parts of the world attending the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while congratulating the Sikh pilgrims on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, welcomed them in Punjab. He said that the government believes in religious tolerance.

All facilities have been provided to the Sikh community for performing their religious rituals. Sikhs are free to live their lives according to their religious beliefs, he added.

A group of 602 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on Saturday were received by the district officials.

Sikh pilgrims in their five-day pilgrimage in Pakistan, will attend religious rituals at six Gurdwaras in Punjab.

The main ceremony of the birth anniversary festivities of Baba Guru Nanak will be held tomorrow (Nov. 30) at Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

The pilgrims will return back to India via the Wagah border crossing on Dec 1st at the end of their pilgrimage.

The celebrations will end after the Nagar Kirtan procession on Monday, followed by the Bhog ritual at night.

Every year, more than 2,000 Sikhs come to Pakistan to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

However, the number has reduced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan has rich Sikh heritage and culture with several holy places of the religion in the country.

