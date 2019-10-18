Babar Atta resigns as focal person to PM on polio eradication

Babar Atta has stepped down on Friday from the post of Polio Adviser to the United Nations and Polio Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Babar Atta said he asked PM Imran Khan to relieve him of his duties due to some personal reasons pertaining to his family.

“When I look back, I am proud to say that I made all possible efforts to create that enabling environment where polio eradication is a top priority. A 24/7 call centre will soon be inaugurated to address all concerns of people who have questions related to the vaccine,” Babar Atta explained.

Babar Atta continued that Pakistan’s first ‘Perception Management Initiative’ will be rolled out by the end of the month, the effects of which will be a “game changer”. “I am leaving at a time when the low transmission season is about to commence.”

“Pakistan is in a position that will finally eradicate polio once and for all. The opportunity should be capitalised and should not be lost from here. Babar Atta also said, I forever remain indebted to the love and respect all of you have offered,” he further noted.

